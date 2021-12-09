1 arrested, 2 on the run for killing 50-year-old in Taloja

The Taloja police have arrested a 24-year-old for the murder of his 50-year-old uncle. The accused, identified as Manoj Balaram Patil, was arrested on December 7 evening while his brother Nitin and father Balaram are still at large in the case.

The deceased, identified as Nivrutti Babu Patil, was killed on Monday evening by his brother Balaram Patil and nephews Manoj and Nitin. As per the complaint registered by the deceased’s sister, Sunanda Kelkar, both the brothers had been fighting for many years over their ancestral property in Taloja. On Monday evening, the deceased, his son and his sister had gone to the property to repair a borewell. During the same time, the accused trio came there with sticks and a sickle and threatened them to stop the work.

It led to a fight and the trio assaulted Kelkar and the deceased. Later, the accused killed Patil with the sickle and fled the spot with the weapons.

“With the help of the technical evidence, we were able to nab one accused within 12 hours of the crime. The other two will also be arrested soon,” senior police inspector, Jitendra Sonawane from Taloja police station, said.

