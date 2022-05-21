1 arrested for killing buffaloes in Bhiwandi
The Nizampura police in Bhiwandi arrested a 32-year-old man on Friday for allegedly killing seven buffaloes and injuring 15 others by slitting their throats and cutting the veins on their legs in Bandar Mohalla area of Khadipar in Bhiwandi.
The accused has been identified as Fazeel Husain Rafique Ahmad Qureshi, a resident of Bhiwandi. The incident occurred at Gaize Khan Tabela in Khadipar, Bhiwandi, on Sunday last.
A case was earlier registered against unknown persons under Section 429 of Indian Penal Code.
A police officer said, “We have activated our informers in the areas to get to know about the accused behind the killing of the buffaloes. Based on Call Detail Record (CDR), the accused name was revealed. We laid a trap in Bhiwandi and arrested him. The accused is produced before the Bhiwandi court and remanded to police custody till May 24. The motive behind killing the buffaloes is not yet known. Further investigation is on.”
The incident came to light when, last Sunday morning, the cattle shed employees noticed that seven buffaloes were dead and 15 others injured. The employee alerted the owner, Arham Momin.
-
Boy killed by car at Dombivli playground was to celebrate his birthday that evening
The 14-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car at Savlaram Krida Sankul in Dombivli on Friday evening, was meeting Prashant's' friends as it was his birthday on the ill-fated day. The deceased, Prashant Mishra, was hit by a 25-year-old, Jayant Nerlekar, who drove the car over Prashant's face and neck. Prashant's father, Dilip Mishra, 39, is still in shock and seeking justice for his son.
-
Agra bride-groom fire gunshots in unusual wedding custom, face police probe
In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a new bride visiting her in-laws' house for the first time after the marriage, was seen firing a gun in the air under apparent instruction from a man believed to be the groom; he took out a pistol and put in her hand before they entered the house. A video of the incident went viral on social media and drew the attention of the police.
-
Karnataka reserves 33% quota for women in outsourced govt jobs
In a significant move, the Karnataka government has reserved 33 per cent for outsourced women employees in all the departments. Chief Secretary P Ravikumar issued a circular in this regard on Friday. At present, out of 7.2 lakh sanctioned posts in Karnataka with 4.6 lakh employees, there are 1.5 lakh outsourced staff. So now, at 50,000 posts will be reserved for women employees.
-
CM Bommai consults BJP leadership on RS, Legislative Council polls
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who paid a sudden visit to Delhi sparking off speculation in political circles, on Saturday said there was no discussion with the BJP's central leadership on Cabinet rejig or expansion. The consultations during his visit revolved around the upcoming polls for Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council. On Union Home Minister Amit Shah direction, Bommai met the BJP national general secretary and party's Karnataka in charge Arun Singh and had a detailed discussion with him.
-
FIR against dancer Vaishnavi Patil, two others for shooting Lavani video inside Lal Mahal
The Faraskhana police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against dancer and artiste Vaishnavi Patil and two others for performing Lavani (Marathi folk dance) inside the premises of the historic Lal Mahal. Santosh Sonawane (37), who works as a security guard at Lal Mahal, has lodged a case stating that the incident took place on April 16. The complaint states that despite being stopped the accused went inside and shot the dance video.
