1 arrested for killing buffaloes in Bhiwandi

The Nizampura police in Bhiwandi arrested a 32-year-old man on Friday for allegedly killing seven buffaloes and injuring 15 others by slitting their throats and cutting the veins on their legs in Bandar Mohalla area of Khadipar in Bhiwandi.

The accused has been identified as Fazeel Husain Rafique Ahmad Qureshi, a resident of Bhiwandi. The incident occurred at Gaize Khan Tabela in Khadipar, Bhiwandi, on Sunday last.

A case was earlier registered against unknown persons under Section 429 of Indian Penal Code.

A police officer said, “We have activated our informers in the areas to get to know about the accused behind the killing of the buffaloes. Based on Call Detail Record (CDR), the accused name was revealed. We laid a trap in Bhiwandi and arrested him. The accused is produced before the Bhiwandi court and remanded to police custody till May 24. The motive behind killing the buffaloes is not yet known. Further investigation is on.”

The incident came to light when, last Sunday morning, the cattle shed employees noticed that seven buffaloes were dead and 15 others injured. The employee alerted the owner, Arham Momin.