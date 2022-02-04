1 crore for M-CAP; new network of air quality sensors proposed

Mumbai: In its annual budget on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allocated ₹1 crore toward the creation of a Climate Action Cell under the environment department, which will monitor the implementation of the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (M-CAP), announced last year, to ensure sustainable urban development for the future.

A separate amount of ₹3.71 crore is budgeted for the development of a Multi-Hazard Vulnerability Risk Assessment of the city by the disaster management authority to guard against manmade and natural disasters.

The budget has also proposed a string of projects that will have long-term climate implications. The BMC proposes to establish the country’s largest intra-city network of low-cost air quality sensors to provide real-time, localised data on air pollution — 128 devices will be installed at a density of one every four sq km — but no allocation was announced on Thursday.

Commissioner Iqbal Chahal reiterated the BMC’s commitment to electric mobility, and proposed the use of small capacity electric vehicles (with a payload of about 600 ks) for house-to-house garbage pickup, with segregation compartments. “BMC has also adopted the e-vehicle as a policy for its official departmental fleet,” he said, proposing a budget of ₹1,460 crore toward use of EVs in 2022-23. The BMC has also proposed to set up 100 EV charging stations in Mumbai.

The budget also set aside ₹200 crore to set up a 200MLD desalination plant (to provide drinking water for the city) in Manori. The BMC had claimed last year that this plant would allow them to scrap the Gargai Dam project, which would have resulted in the loss of about 400,000 trees and submerge six inhabited villages in and around the Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary. In keeping with Maharashtra’s net zero ambitions, the BMC has also proposed to set up a 20MW hydro-electric power plant and an 80MW floating solar power plant at the middle Vaitarna Dam, which will save the BMC about ₹24 crore per year in electricity costs. An amount of ₹10.30 crore has been allocated for this.

Not enough, say experts

Environmentalists said the allocation towards implementing the city’s ambitious M-CAP project, was too low given the increasing frequency of floods, cyclones and heavy-rainfall related disasters in Mumbai. The budget’s outlay for big-ticket infra projects over climate action runs counter to the principle of sustainable development, they said.

“There is a major thrust on projects that have already caused massive disruption to people’s quality of life, destroyed the coastal environment, and taken air and noise pollution beyond safe limits. It is truly unfortunate that the BMC’s highest budgetary expenditure, instead of focusing on priority areas like environmental pollution, focuses on destructive infra projects within fragile ecologies,” said Sumaira Abdulali, city-based environmentalist and convenor of the Awaaz Foundation.

“This budget is based on a “business as usual” model. The allocation for environmentally adverse projects like the Coastal Road and the twin tunnels under Sanjay Gandhi National Park are far more than for renewable energy, waste management or pollution control. There is mention of renewable energy projects, but they are situated in the eco-sensitive Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary. There is a push for electric vehicles, but that is not going to help if they all run on coal-fired power. In all, this budget does very little to improve the quality of environment, and instead backs projects that will lead to further natural degradation,” Debi Goenka, executive trustee of the Mumbai-based non-profit Conservation Action Trust, said.

These concerns come at time when various reports have cited Mumbai as vulnerable to the impact of climate change. As per a December 2020 study by Delhi-based Council on Environment, Energy and Water, Mumbai’s 20 million estimated residents are at risk from the threat of increasing cyclonic events, storm surges and sea level rise. At least two analyses in 2021 also showed that Mumbai’s creeks are shrinking, which spells bad news at a time when sea levels are estimated to be rising by 0.5 to 3mm per year in the Arabian Sea.

A 2020 report by McKinsey & Company Inc, had shown almost three million people living within a kilometre of Mumbai’s coastline are under severe threat from coastal flooding.

Other relevant allocations

To reduce air pollution, the BMC has also made a provision of ₹86 crore for upgradation of crematoria, which will be switched over to use of piped natural gas instead of polluting wooden fuel. Of about 72 Hindu crematoriums, seven have already been converted to PNG. While the remaining units wait for upgrades, the BMC will switch use of wood with less polluting biomass briquettes, the commissioner mentioned in his budget speech.

“Air monitoring at the neighbourhood level is critical for determining the impact of exposure on Mumbaikars. This is a pressing necessity, and it will make this city’s air quality network the largest in India. While BMC seems keen on pushing EVs, there is an urgent need for a dedicated cell to push for such infrastructure at a ward level,” said Bhagwan Keshbhat, founder of the environment non-profit Waatavaran.

A budget estimate of ₹167.87 has been allocated for waste management. Specifically, ₹75 crore has been proposed for the Deonar waste-to-energy project, ₹ 50 crore for dumpsite reclamation at the Mulund Dumping Ground, and ₹1 crore for collection, transportation, processing and disposal of construction and demolition waste.

“There should be more allocation toward processing waste rather than burning it. The waste-to-energy model, especially in India, is known to be extremely polluting. The Deonar plant project has been opposed widely by citizens because similar projects in other parts of the country have failed,” said Stalin D, director of city-based environment group Vanashakti. He pointed out that while the budget provides ₹147 crore for tree plantation works, it does not stress on the importance of conserving existing tree cover. “There is no intention to stop concretising the basins of existing roadside trees which is disappointing.”