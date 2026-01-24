MUMBAI/THANE: Several parts of Mumbai and Thane will face water supply disruptions for 12 days, from January 27 to February 7, due to annual maintenance and repair work being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the Pise water treatment facilities. 10% water cut in Mum; Thane to face phased 24-hour shutdowns from Jan 27 to Feb 7

In Mumbai, areas stretching from Colaba to Dadar and the entire eastern suburbs from Mankhurd to Mulund will face a 10% water cut during the period. Civic officials have urged residents to use water judiciously.

The disruption is due to annual maintenance of the pneumatic (Nautic) gate system installed at the Pise water treatment plant on the Bhatsa River, which supplies about 55% of Mumbai’s daily water requirement. The gate system had earlier malfunctioned in the first week of December 2024, affecting water supply across the city.

Meanwhile, several localities under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will face 24-hour water supply shutdowns in a phased manner during the same period. Since Thane also sources water from the Pise dam, the ongoing repair work will impact supply to the city.

According to officials, the water level at the dam has been lowered to facilitate repairs to the Nautic Gate System, resulting in a 20% reduction in water supply to pumping stations. This has already caused low water pressure in several TMC areas.

To ensure equitable distribution of the reduced water supply, the TMC has decided to implement phased 24-hour shutdowns across the city for the 12-day period beginning January 27.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has appealed to residents to store adequate water in advance and cooperate with civic authorities until normal water supply is restored.