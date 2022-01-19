Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 10-year-old boy found dead in pit at construction site in Dombivli
10-year-old boy found dead in pit at construction site in Dombivli

The boy who resided in Sagaon, Dombivli (E), went out to play with his friends on Tuesday afternoon and was missing since; three hours later, his mother tried to look for him and inquired with his friends; in the evening, his body was found dead in a pit
A 10-year-old boy was found dead in a pit of an under-construction site, which was dug up for a building lift, in Dombivli Manpada. (HT FILE)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 08:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dombivli

The body of a 10-year-old boy was found in a pit of an under-construction site, which was dug up for a building lift, in Dombivli Manpada area.

The boy who resided nearby went out to play with his friends on Tuesday afternoon and was missing since. Three hours later, his mother tried to look for him and inquired with his friends. In the evening, his body was found in the pit. While the Manpada police have registered an Accidental Death Report, his family has demanded an inquiry and to register a case of negligence against those responsible.

The deceased was identified as Satyam Maurya, 10, a resident of Sagaon, Dombivli (E). His father, Rajkumar Maurya, works as a scrap dealer in Sagaon. On Tuesday afternoon, Maurya’s wife called him and informed that their child was missing and she couldn’t find him.

An officer from Dombivli Manpada police station said, “After looking at several places, the family members and their neighbours went to a nearby construction site, where one of them had found a boy in a pit full of water. His body was floating and he was declared dead before admission in a nearby hospital. We questioned every labourer on the site but none had seen the boy playing near the pit. We are also waiting for the post-mortem report to get the cause of the death. Meanwhile, we have filed an accidental death report in the case.”

The Manpada police have informed that the construction was illegal and that they have asked the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation to take action against it.

