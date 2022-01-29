10-year-old Thane girl cycles from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

A 10-year-old girl from Thane cycled 3,600km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 38 days. This is merely one of her many achievements. She had earlier cycled between cities in Maharashtra and had also set several swimming records.

Sai Patil, a resident of Balkum, has been practicing for this journey since the lockdown with her father. Every day, she would cover 50km during practice while her mother ensured that she maintained a healthy diet. Sai began to show her interest in cycling and swimming when she was six years old.

Her father, Ashish Patil, said, “Sai is dedicated to her goal and follows the routine perfectly. A student of Shrima Vidyalay, she aimed for this journey and has been practicing for over a year, simultaneously completing her school homework and other activities. Last year also, she went to Ladakh alone.”

It was her father’s dream that encouraged her to do several such expeditions every time. This time, she was accompanied by her father from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, a journey that was completed in 38 days, cycling more than 120km per day. She began the journey on December 16 and completed it on January 20.

Patil added, “She has further plans to embark on an East to West cycle journey in India and later go from India to Russia by cycle. We will complete this aim gradually by taking proper rest. In several areas of Maharashtra, people felicitated her for her bravery and dedication. We are really proud of her.”