Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 10-year-old Thane girl cycles from Kashmir to Kanyakumari
mumbai news

10-year-old Thane girl cycles from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Sai Patil, a 10-year-old girl of Balkum in Thane, cycles 3,600km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 38 days and aspires to do many such journeys including East to West in India and India to Russia
Sai Patil, the 10-year-old girl from Thane who cycled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari recently. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Sai Patil, the 10-year-old girl from Thane who cycled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari recently. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 09:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAnamika Gharat, Thane

A 10-year-old girl from Thane cycled 3,600km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 38 days. This is merely one of her many achievements. She had earlier cycled between cities in Maharashtra and had also set several swimming records.

Sai Patil, a resident of Balkum, has been practicing for this journey since the lockdown with her father. Every day, she would cover 50km during practice while her mother ensured that she maintained a healthy diet. Sai began to show her interest in cycling and swimming when she was six years old.

Her father, Ashish Patil, said, “Sai is dedicated to her goal and follows the routine perfectly. A student of Shrima Vidyalay, she aimed for this journey and has been practicing for over a year, simultaneously completing her school homework and other activities. Last year also, she went to Ladakh alone.”

It was her father’s dream that encouraged her to do several such expeditions every time. This time, she was accompanied by her father from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, a journey that was completed in 38 days, cycling more than 120km per day. She began the journey on December 16 and completed it on January 20.

Patil added, “She has further plans to embark on an East to West cycle journey in India and later go from India to Russia by cycle. We will complete this aim gradually by taking proper rest. In several areas of Maharashtra, people felicitated her for her bravery and dedication. We are really proud of her.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out