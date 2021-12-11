Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 11 vehicles damaged as wall collapses in Thane housing society
mumbai news

11 vehicles damaged as wall collapses in Thane housing society

A 50-ft compound wall of a residential society in Thane collapsed on Saturday morning; eleven vehicles including seven two-wheelers and four four-wheelers were damaged while no casualties were reported
Two-wheelers that were damaged following a wall-collapse incident in Thane on Saturday. Eleven vehicles in all were damaged. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 11, 2021 04:11 PM IST
ByGautam S. Mengle, Thane

A 50-ft compound wall of a residential society in Thane collapsed on Saturday morning, damaging 11 vehicles. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to civic officials, the wall of the Rajdeep Society near Malhar cinema came crashing down at around 9.45am. The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation conveyed the information to the Thane Fire Brigade. An emergency tender as well as a rescue vehicle was rushed to the spot.

“A total of seven two-wheelers and four four-wheelers were damaged due to the wall collapse. No injuries or loss of life was reported,” an RDMC official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP