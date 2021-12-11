Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 11 vehicles damaged as wall collapses in Thane housing society
11 vehicles damaged as wall collapses in Thane housing society

A 50-ft compound wall of a residential society in Thane collapsed on Saturday morning; eleven vehicles including seven two-wheelers and four four-wheelers were damaged while no casualties were reported
Two-wheelers that were damaged following a wall-collapse incident in Thane on Saturday. Eleven vehicles in all were damaged. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 11, 2021 04:11 PM IST
ByGautam S. Mengle, Thane

A 50-ft compound wall of a residential society in Thane collapsed on Saturday morning, damaging 11 vehicles. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to civic officials, the wall of the Rajdeep Society near Malhar cinema came crashing down at around 9.45am. The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation conveyed the information to the Thane Fire Brigade. An emergency tender as well as a rescue vehicle was rushed to the spot.

“A total of seven two-wheelers and four four-wheelers were damaged due to the wall collapse. No injuries or loss of life was reported,” an RDMC official said.

Saturday, December 11, 2021
