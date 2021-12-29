1.3 million citizens eligible for booster dose in Mumbai: BMC

Mumbai: As part of its precautionary measure to fight rising cases of Covid-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start rolling out the booster doses, covering around 1.3 million eligible citizens in phases from January onwards. This includes those above 60 plus years with comorbidities, health care and frontline workers.

The municipal corporation will provide Covid-19 vaccination for 0.920 million teenagers between the ages 15-18, from January 03, for which they also decided to tie up with city colleges to vaccinate teenagers.

According to BMC officials, around 10.20 million senior citizens have taken both vaccination doses and they will be eligible for the third dose, subject to them having comorbidities.

However, in January, only 50,000 senior citizens will be eligible for the third dose, and of these, only those having comorbidities can take them.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC informed, “The eligible senior citizens for the third dose will be only those who have taken their second dose. This number will be 10.20 million senior citizens, and of these only, those having comorbidities will be eligible.”

Kakani further added, “There is no estimation of the exact figure but the majority of the citizens above 60 years of age will be with comorbidities. Further, around 0.3 million health and frontline workers will also be eligible for the third dose.”

According to the BMC officials, they will be following the guidelines issued by the Central government for vaccinating teenagers and providing the third dose. On Wednesday 48,144 citizens were vaccinated in Mumbai taking the count to 17,890,595 vaccine doses administered in the city.

107% of citizens have gotten the first dose, including the floating population while 86% have got the second dose in the city.

Meanwhile, guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday took a review meeting with BMC officials on the spike of Covid-19 cases being reported daily and on the kicking off the vaccination drive. Thackeray took to Twitter saying, “Seeing the surge of covid cases in Mumbai, we held a meeting at the BMC to review the situation, preparation, as well as to plan for the proposed vaccination for ages 15-18 that we want to carry out in early January. I urge all not to panic but to exercise extreme caution. In the next 48 hours, BMC will be connecting with all educational institutions in the city to plan an organised vaccination drive for all those from 15 to 18 years of age.”