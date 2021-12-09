13.78L yet to pay Rs48.50Cr penalty for traffic violations in Navi Mumbai

With around 13.78 lakh people yet to pay ₹48.50Cr penalty issued via e-challan, Navi Mumbai traffic police have urged motorists to check ‘Maha traffic app’ and find if they have any fine to be paid before December 11.

“The people who have not paid would have got ‘pre-litigation notice’ on their mobile phone numbers for hearing of their case at Lok Adalat (People’s Court) being held on December 11. To avoid the task of coming to the court and facing the case, it is best to pay the penalty as issued by the challan,” DCP Purushottam Karad said.

In order to bring discipline into the motorists, traffic police have been conducting various drives. While some of them pay the fine up front, some others are issued with an e-challan for paying the fine online or at the nearest traffic chowky

“In some cases, when it is physically not possible to stop everyone, police monitoring the CCTV cameras find the people breaking traffic norms and issue an e-challan. A message is sent to the person immediately when the challan is issued. It is also possible to get to know if there is any pending amount to be paid for the challan through the app and one must keep checking the app once in a while,” a traffic police officer from Navi Mumbai said.

On the total 13.78 lakh challans issued, maximum issued are for riding without helmet, which is 3.10 lakh, followed by violation of speed by driver issued to 77,338 people. E-challans for driving without seatbelt were issued to 77,156 people, for jumping the traffic signal to 29,057, for dangerous driving to 21,039, for wrong side driving to 14,537 and for speaking over the phone while driving to 13,779.