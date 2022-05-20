13-year-old boy complains of being abducted by auto rickshaw driver in Dombivli

A 13-year-old boy told police that he was abducted by an auto rickshaw driver on his way home from his tabla class in Dombivli. He also claimed that the driver snatched his gold chain. Vishnunagar police are investigating these claims and looking for the driver.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complaint was registered by the boy’s father, Mohan Bhoir, 38. The boy has his music classes on Thursday evenings. After finishing his class at around 8pm, he took the rickshaw but did not reach home in Dombivli (W), which is 15 minutes away. His mother called him at 8.30pm when he told her that he was scared because the rickshaw driver had been taking him on different routes and also snatched his gold chain. After speaking to his mother, he claimed to have jumped off from the moving rickshaw and ran back home.

Vishnunagar police station senior police inspector Pandharinath Bhalerao said, “We are checking CCTV of the areas described by the boy. The point from where he got the rickshaw is not under CCTV surveillance. We have registered a case under Section 420 for cheating. As per the boy, the rickshaw driver indulged him in talking, took him on a different route, took his gold chain and asked him not to tell his family. He also assured to drop him home safely. We have alerted all our sources and informed rickshaw drivers to help us to find this person.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}