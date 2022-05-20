13-year-old boy complains of being abducted by auto rickshaw driver in Dombivli
A 13-year-old boy told police that he was abducted by an auto rickshaw driver on his way home from his tabla class in Dombivli. He also claimed that the driver snatched his gold chain. Vishnunagar police are investigating these claims and looking for the driver.
The complaint was registered by the boy’s father, Mohan Bhoir, 38. The boy has his music classes on Thursday evenings. After finishing his class at around 8pm, he took the rickshaw but did not reach home in Dombivli (W), which is 15 minutes away. His mother called him at 8.30pm when he told her that he was scared because the rickshaw driver had been taking him on different routes and also snatched his gold chain. After speaking to his mother, he claimed to have jumped off from the moving rickshaw and ran back home.
Vishnunagar police station senior police inspector Pandharinath Bhalerao said, “We are checking CCTV of the areas described by the boy. The point from where he got the rickshaw is not under CCTV surveillance. We have registered a case under Section 420 for cheating. As per the boy, the rickshaw driver indulged him in talking, took him on a different route, took his gold chain and asked him not to tell his family. He also assured to drop him home safely. We have alerted all our sources and informed rickshaw drivers to help us to find this person.”
18-year-old girl dies by suicide after brother scolds her in Dombivli
An 18-year-old girl died by suicide in Dombivli after her brother removed the SIM card from her mobile and scolded her for using it often and not listening to her parents. The incident occurred at Shelar Naka area of Dombivli on Thursday evening. The police informed that her 22-year-old brother used to scold her often for the past few months as she was glued to the phone day and night.
3 arrested for robbing Railway officer at knifepoint in Kalyan
A railway officer attached to Bandra office was looted by three people who threatened The officer, Chandrakant Karande, 40 at knifepoint at Kalyan railway station at 2am on Thursday. The Kalyan Government Railway Police arrested the accused and recovered the mobile and cash. The three arrested are identified as Rahul Pawar, Rahul Horole and Datta Mandalik, all in the 20-25 years age group.
Worli fishers warn BMC, say will disrupt construction of Coastal Road-Sea Link interchange
Mumbai Protesting fisherfolk from Worli Koliwada have cautioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation that they will continue to disrupt the construction of an interchange between the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, as the civic body has refused to accept its demands for a redesign.
Motorists on Sion-Panvel Highway stuck for hours as dumper goes off road on Vashi bridge
Thousands of motorists were stuck on the Mumbai and Pune lanes of the Sion-Panvel Highway in Navi Mumbai for hours after a dumper carrying rubble climbed on the divider of Vashi bridge on Friday morning. The highway experienced a six-hour long traffic jam which was cleared only by afternoon. The traffic jam was reportedly right from Nerul to Vashi flyover. A Nerul resident, Jovita D'Souza, faced a similar problem.
Mandir-masjid issues being raked up for 2024 elections: Saamana
Mumbai Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said on Friday that as the 2024 general elections were nearing, the issues around temples and mosques were being raked up. Cautioning the political class, the editorial said that such communal tension can lead to a Sri Lanka-like situation in the country. The editorial further claimed that the issue of Eidgah in Mathura and Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi should be resolved without any riots or communal tension.
