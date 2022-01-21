Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 14 students from 4 schools in Thane district for National Children’s Science Congress
mumbai news

14 students from 4 schools in Thane district for National Children’s Science Congress

Seven teams of two students each from the following schools – Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane; Sou AK Joshi English Medium School, Thane; Vidya Bhavan High School, Nerul and Saraswati Secondary School, Thane – will be participating in the National Children’s Science Congress
Fourteen students from four schools in Thane district, with their projects, will participate in the National Children’s Science Congress. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Fourteen students from four schools in Thane district, with their projects, will participate in the National Children’s Science Congress. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 09:40 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

Seven teams from four schools of Thane district have been selected for the National Children’s Science Congress that will be conducted online this year.

The topic this year is Science for Sustainable Living and 14 children would be participating for the nationals from Thane district.

Seven teams of two students each from the following schools – Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane; Sou AK Joshi English Medium School, Thane; Vidya Bhavan High School, Nerul and Saraswati Secondary School, Thane – will be participating in the Congress.

The topics chosen by them include Design of Air Bag for Safety Of Two-Wheeler Riders, Skin and Eco-Friendly Diaper, Innovation of a Sustainable Mask, Reuse Of Plastic Bottles and Refills to make a Dispenser and Fabric Covered Spectacles.

“A total of 3,559 projects were presented at the Zilla level, out of which 103 were selected for the last round of State-level presentations. Of these, 30 projects were selected for the National Children’s Science Congress. This will be held in Ahmedabad in the first week of February,” said Surendra Dighe, Committee Head of Jidnyasa Trust, coordinators for Maharashtra State for National Children Science Congress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out