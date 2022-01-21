15% Covid positive cases in Thane city go undetected: TMC

Even though the daily case load has seen a marked decrease over the last few days, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has claimed that around 15% of the positive cases in the city go undetected due to home testing kits.

The civic body, this week, sent a notice to all the hospitals and general practitioners to alert the Covid war room if any individual claims to have tested positive through a home antigen test kit. Following the directives, the war room has received 50 calls daily for a week about cases that have tested positive through home kits.

“After testing at home through an antigen kit, those who get a positive result will surely get in touch with any doctor to know about medications. In such instances, it is the responsibility of the hospital OPD or General Practitioner to inform our war room about such patients so that we can trace them. We have provided them with a helpline number where the doctors have to message the name, age and contact number of such patients who have tested positive in a home antigen test,” said Dr Prasad Patil, vaccination officer, TMC.

This notice was sent to all doctors on Monday across TMC jurisdiction. Around 50 such cases have come forward daily in the last week.

“These are merely a handful of cases. We assume there would be another 15% who are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, and are taking some local treatment. In some cases, people may isolate themselves at home without informing the civic body. We are considering all of this as well while announcing Covid-related rules within the city,” added Patil.

Dr Sanjay Pingulkar, general physician and member of Thane Rapid Action Covid Team, said, “Vaccination has deeply helped in controlling the impact of the third wave. However, knowing how many positive cases are there in the city will help in taking the necessary measures. Most of the positive cases have been mild symptoms and people have recovered within a few days of isolation. However, with undetected Covid cases, it becomes difficult for the civic body to keep a tab. Hence, people should come forward and inform if they have tested positive through home antigen kits.”

The TMC war room receives calls from health centres as well as individuals on a daily basis, “Earlier, during the peak of the third wave, there used to be around 100 calls daily about positive cases detected through antigen kits. Now, the numbers have come down to 50 or 60 daily. We track and trace them on a regular basis. Most of them are those with very mild symptoms and recover in home quarantine itself,” said Dr Neha Kolhe, medical officer, war room, TMC.