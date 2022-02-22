150 motorists fined through e-challan system for traffic violations in Kalyan Dombivli

Around 150 motorists were fined on the first day of implementing the e-challan system in Kalyan-Dombivli in which action is taken against traffic violators.

Mahesh Tarde, senior police inspector, Kalyan (W), said, “We are still assimilating the data of violators. The total figure till later on Tuesday night will be higher. Tuesday was the first day and people will gradually get used to the system. Most of them tried to jump the signals or did not stop before the zebra crossing.”

Under the Smart Kalyan Dombivli Development Corporation Limited (SKDCL), the e-challan systems integrated with the signal system in the city was inaugurated on Tuesday. An integrated command and control centre has been set up at the KDMC headquarters to monitor the traffic movement across the city. It will register the violations online and accordingly e-challans would be sent to the violators by the traffic department.

SKDCL had installed traffic signals at 10 major chowks in Kalyan-Dombivli. These include Prem Auto Chowk, Adharwadi Chowk, Khadakpada Circle and Kolsewadi in Kalyan.

“This system will bring discipline in traffic movement across the city and it will ultimately help the citizens to have an easy commute in KDMC limits,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner, KDMC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON