₹150-crore gold smuggling racket unearthed, two arrested
Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, on Tuesday arrested two members of an international gold smuggling syndicate and seized gold worth ₹7.39 crore which was brought from Hong Kong. DRI suspects that the accused are part of the syndicate that has smuggled gold worth ₹150 crore into the country.
The DRI had received intelligence that the smugglers had managed to conceal gold in a consignment arriving from Hong Kong. The agency also managed to get the bill entry number of the consignment and the airway through which it was supposed to reach Mumbai.
Following this on May 17, the DRI secured the consignment at the Air Cargo Complex in Mumbai, which arrived by a Cathay Pacific Airways flight. On examination, nearly 16 kg of 21 karat smuggled gold valued at ₹7.39 crore was recovered.
The gold was concealed in a cylindrical shape in the central lobe of 30 electric breaker machines, said a DRI officer.
The smugglers planned to retrieve the gold after clearance from the customs. Further probe revealed that Walking Turtle Services Pvt Ltd was importing the machines and the company’s director, a Haryana resident, was arrested on Tuesday.
The director was part of the gold smuggling syndicate and had rented a 3BHK flat in Kandivli for processing the smuggled gold, officials said, adding that he had also rented commercial premises in Goregaon (E) for the same purpose.
“The director’s SUV was regularly used to ferry the smuggled gold from Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai, to the Kandivali flat and further to an undisclosed location. He has allegedly indulged in smuggling more than 20 times in the past,” DRI sources said.
According to officials, one Kamal from Delhi is said to be the mastermind of the racket. He is suspected to be involved in the creation and management of multiple companies and firms for illegal activities, including the smuggling of gold, and Walking Turtle Services Pvt Ltd is one such company.
“Kamal was controlling the said company and was paying regular remuneration to the director. He had purchased the company Walking Turtle Services Pvt Ltd in the name of the director. He is the key link of the syndicate and the main coordinator between the persons who deal in smuggling activities and the persons getting it concealed in the machine abroad,” said the DRI source.
Both, the director and Kamal have been arrested and were produced before a court. The director was remanded to judicial custody, while Kamal was remanded to DRI custody.
-
Jail officials delaying treatment to all Elgar Parishad case accused: Sagar Gorkhe writes to HM
Sagar Gorkhe, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, has written to state home minister Dilip Walse-Patil alleging that Taloja jail authorities are discriminating against several accused in the case and deliberately delaying medical treatment to them even though they are suffering from several serious ailments. In the letter dated May 20, Gorkhe said that he is suffering from backache, severe joint pain and skin allergy.
-
Woman’s body found in sack on railway tracks
Mumbai: A case of murder was registered on Tuesday after the body of a woman in her twenties was found in a sack on the tracks between Mahim and Matunga railway station on Tuesday morning. The Mumbai Central Government Railway Police has found four stab wounds in the deceased's stomach. Senior police inspector of Mumbai Central GRP, Kedari Pawar said the body was not dismembered, however, her throat was slit and there were four stab wounds on her stomach.
-
525 AC electric buses to join BEST fleet by December
The city's public transport will soon take the eco-friendly route as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking is set to replace half of its fleet of buses with electric ones by June 2023. The first batch of 525 new air-conditioned electric buses will arrive in the city by December this year. Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST, said, “We are expecting 525 buses in the next six months. The buses will be completely electric.”
-
₹1,100 being transferred to students’ parents for buying uniform, other items: UP govt
UCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday informed the members of the state assembly that ₹1,100 was being transferred to the bank accounts of parents of students in primary schools through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to buy uniform, school bag, a pair of shoes, socks and a sweater and there was no question of buying these items through school management committees. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed apprehension that the state government may stop the DBT later.
-
Leopard trapped by forest dept after death of woman burnt alive by villagers
A leopard caught in a cage kept by forest officials after a woman was killed on May 15 was burnt alive by angry villagers in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Tuesday. Conservator of forests Garhwal region, Nityanand Pandey said local forest officials had placed a cage in the area after a leopard killed a woman in Pauri's Saplodi village. The charred remains of the leopard were sent for post-mortem.
