1,549 receive booster doses in Thane, Navi Mumbai on opening day

On the first day of administering the booster doses, 621 beneficiaries in Navi Mumbai and 928 in Thane were jabbed on Monday.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had organised the booster doses of vaccination at the NMMC General Hospitals in Vashi, Nerul and Airoli, and the Mother and Child hospital in Turbhe besides 23 primary civic health centres. Out of the 621 beneficiaries, 299 were health care workers (HCW), 206 were front line workers (FLW) and 116 were citizens above 60 years.

“FLW, HCW and citizens above 60 years who have received the second dose of Covid vaccine on or before 12 April, 2021 are eligible for the booster dose. We have urged all the eligible people to come forward and get their booster doses. The third wave is a sign that the immunity of the people has now gone down and the booster dose is important,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said. The booster dose will be available at the same centres on Tuesday as well.

The precautionary dose of Covid vaccine will be given free of cost to the Corona warriors as well as civilians above 60 years at the immunisation centres of NMMC.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) also initiated the precautionary dose for those who have completed 90 days at 47 of its centres on Monday. Around 928 beneficiaries took the dose.

In Raigad district, a total of 1,046 beneficiaries got booster doses.