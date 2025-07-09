15k students pass on first choice college in FYJC CAP round 1

Mumbai: Around 15,190 students have not sought college admissions despite being allotted their first-choice college during the First-Year Junior College (FYJC) online first round of the centralised admission process (CAP). As per the rule, these students will not be allowed to apply for admissions in the second round and will have to wait for the third round. In total, there are 2,123,720 available seats across colleges, of which 1,670,598 are available for the CAP round. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Out of the 139,943 students allotted colleges in the CAP first round, 68,927 have taken admission in various colleges of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as the FYJC admission process is underway in 9,435 colleges of the state. In total, there are 2,123,720 available seats across colleges, of which 1,670,598 are available for the CAP round.

The state education department announced the first merit list for CAP admissions on June 28. Students who were allotted seats in colleges had until July 7 to complete the admission process. Those who were allotted their first-choice college had to confirm the admission within the deadline, and would lose the seat if they failed to do so.

Of the total confirmed admissions in the first round, 2.35 million students opted for science, making it the most popular choice of stream among students this year. With 1.17 millions admissions, the arts stream came next followed by commerce courses at 79,000 confirmed applications so far.

This year’s admission process got off to a delayed start due to a series of technical glitches and logistical hurdles. An officer from the education department said, “Further FYJC admission processes will be streamlined.” As per the department, 10 new junior colleges from Palghar, Raigad, and Navi Mumbai will be registered in the MMR for the second round of admissions.