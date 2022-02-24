15-year-old school girl missing from Thane

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from Thane since Wednesday evening. The parents have registered a missing complaint at the Kasarvadavli police station in Thane and the search for the girl, a Class 9 student, is on.

The girl, Anaita Dutta, left home at around 5.30pm on Wednesday and did not return. Her father Arnav said, “She left home for her routine gym visit. However, she did not return. We waited till 10pm and then approached the police. The gym authorities claimed that she left the gym at 6.30pm. So, she has been missing since then. We have enquired her friends and our relatives but no one has heard from her since.”

The family also appealed on social media to inform if anyone has any information on their daughter.

Senior police inspector, Kasarvadavali police station, Rajesh Babshetty, said, “We have registered a missing person case and are trying our best to find out and trace the girl at the earliest. We are checking the CCTV footage from different areas around her home and the gym.”

