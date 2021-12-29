167 Omicron cases in Maharashtra so far, none serious: Health minister Tope

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday that the state has reported 167 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 so far, adding that none of the patients is in a serious condition.

“Of these, (167 cases) 19 patients have been discharged. None of these patients was in serious condition,” Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

As Maharashtra is the second worst-hit state from Omicron across India, Tope also said the state government has to think about imposing restrictions to control crowds in public transport, wedding ceremonies etc.

He expressed concerns over increasing number of active cases in Maharashtra, which are well over 15,000.

“Worrying to see the number of active cases increasing in the state. Mumbai's positivity rate is at 4%. If this goes above 5%, then we will have to think about imposing restrictions,” Tope told ANI and added that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with the state's Covid task force soon.

Maharashtra's daily tally of Covid-19 crossed the 2,000-mark on Tuesday while 22 more patients died and Mumbai too recorded a high of 1,333 new cases. However, no case of Omicron was recorded across the state on Tuesday.

Last Friday, the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government issued fresh guidelines to control the spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, which included a night curfew from 9pm till 6am and restrictions on the number of people taking part in public functions and other curbs.

And a day later after releasing the guidelines, Rajesh Tope said on Saturday that the government will only impose a lockdown across Maharashtra if the demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tons per day. He said that the government does not want people to face more restrictions and urged them to follow all Covid-related protocols.

