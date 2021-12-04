Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 17 samples of Mumbai residents under genome sequencing
17 samples of Mumbai residents under genome sequencing

BMC informed that a total of 17 samples of suspected Omicron variant from Mumbai residents have been sent for genomic sequencing as of Saturday
A total of 17 samples of suspected Omicron variant from Mumbai residents have been sent for genomic sequencing as of Saturday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
A total of 17 samples of suspected Omicron variant from Mumbai residents have been sent for genomic sequencing as of Saturday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). (HT)
Published on Dec 04, 2021
ByHT Correspondent

A total of 17 samples of suspected Omicron variant from Mumbai residents have been sent for genomic sequencing as of Saturday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Three more samples were sent for genome sequencing on Saturday; of the 17, 13 belong to passengers and the remaining belong to their close contacts.

In all, 288 samples including those of international passengers who arrived in Mumbai and are not residents, are currently undergoing genome sequencing, officials said. The results of genome sequencing are expected on Sunday or Monday, they added.

The Mumbai international airport has completed 2,794 tests out of 3,760 passengers, even as the rest are still under process.

“We have sent 17 samples total of Mumbai residents till now for genome sequencing. The results will start coming in from Sunday or Monday. We are also doing appropriate contact tracing of the suspected cases,” Suresh Kakani Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday city reported 213 fresh cases of Covid-19 taking the tally to 763,616 cases. Four deaths were reported in the city taking the toll to 16,348. On Saturday, 93,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the city.

Four international travellers from Thane has tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Three out of them had returned from Netherlands while one had returned from Canada. All four are in institutional quarantine in Bhayander pada quarantine facility and Horizon Prime hospital.

Saturday, December 04, 2021
