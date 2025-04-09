17-year-old boy arrested for killing his grandmother

Navi Mumbai: Three days after she went missing, a 74-year-old woman’s body was found amidst bushes of a forested area in Panvel Taluka on Monday. Police investigation revealed she was strangled by her 17-year-old grandson. (Shutterstock)

The deceased, Janaki Kanhaiya Nirguda, reportedly left her home on Thursday to visit her daughter in Dhamni village and stopped at a local temple en route. “She had set out on foot and was expected to return the same day. When she didn’t come back, her family began searching for her in the surrounding areas,” said an investigating officer.

Her body was discovered by the police on Monday, along a forest trail between Towerwadi and Dhamni village in Panvel Taluka, three days after she went missing. Police said valuables worth nearly ₹50,000 were missing from the deceased. “It looked like she was strangled. Her gold mangalsutra and two silver bangles, which she was carrying for a religious offering at the Ekvira Devi temple, were missing,” the officer added.

Relatives told the police about frequent conflicts between the elderly woman and her grandson as he was unemployed. The boy has also been previously accused of theft by his grandmother, they said. The boy went to stay with his mother at Nere Village to hide. The police then tracked the teenager’s mobile phone’s location history and found him at the location where the body was discovered.

“We were questioning the boy, and he confessed to killing his grandmother. He said he was enraged by her constant accusations and scolding. So, in a fit of anger, he strangled her with a towel,” the officer stated.

The stolen jewellery was recovered from the boy’s possession. He has since been taken into custody, and legal proceedings are underway against him.