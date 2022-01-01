18 booked for drunk driving on New Year’s Eve in Mumbai

The Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed on New Year celebrations in Mumbai has brought down considerably drunk driving cases registered in the city on New Year’s Eve. Mumbai traffic police on Friday night registered 1,375 cases of traffic violations, including 18 for drunk driving.

On December 31, 2020, the traffic police had caught 35 drivers behind the wheel inebriated, whereas in 2019, the number was far greater. The Mumbai traffic police had caught 778 drunk drivers on New Year’s Eve in 2019.

Though the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Mumbai police had imposed a complete ban on New Year’s celebrations, both indoors and outdoors, Mumbai traffic police had on Friday night made elaborate plans to crack down on errant drivers, especially those driving under the influence of liquor or drugs and accordingly posted policemen at 100 nakabandi check-posts at strategically located points in the city.

During the night, the traffic police in all booked 1,375 individuals for various traffic violations like drunk driving, riding motorcycles without helmets, riding triple seat etc. Like last year, traffic police on Friday did not make use of breath analysers – to prevent the possible spread of Covid-19 – the traffic police caught 18 drivers driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the officers, 408 two wheeler riders were caught without helmet with the maximum in Ghatkopar area with 66 and 41 in Mahim. The other offences were rash driving where 12 drivers were caught and 16 were riding triple seat.

The police attributed the low number of drunk driving cases to low key celebration and Covid-19 pandemic induced restrictions, as people preferred to return home early and stay indoors during the night in view of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the city.

The maximum number of drunk drivers were caught in Bhoiwada area (4) followed by Oshiwara (3). “Only 8 people were caught drunk driving in the west region. We also observed that there was no crowd on the streets due to the restrictions imposed on New Year’s celebrations and awareness about the enhanced traffic fines, which also acted as a deterrent,” said a traffic police officer.

Nitin Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) west region said that they had put up nakabandis at 35 locations in the west region from Bandra to Jogeshwari from 7pm on Friday to make sure that people drove responsibly.

He said that during the nakabandis drivers who were found to be obeying traffic rules were rewarded with a key chain from the traffic police and a chance to click selfies with the traffic police mascot.

Due to the pandemic, the traffic police had decided not to use breath analysers, due to which blood tests of motorists and two-wheeler riders was conducted in the nearest hospital. First Information Reports have been registered against 18 drivers caught driving under the influence of alcohol under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.