MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a crackdown on commercial establishments and real estate developers with significant property tax arrears by issuing notices to seize their properties and auction them if the defaulters fail to clear their dues. These properties include plots as well as residential-commercial buildings, commercial clusters, industrial clusters, etc. 18 buildings of DBS Realty seized for defaulting on property tax

On Friday, the BMC pasted notices to seize 18 properties of DBS Realty at Sangharsh Nagar in Kurla, Chandivali for non-payment of property tax dues to the tune of ₹178.64 crore. If the company fails to pay its outstanding dues within 21 days, the property will be seized and auctioned.

Vishwas Shankarwar, joint municipal commissioner, assessment and collection department said, “We served the notices today and will inform the CT survey officer to raise a plinth so that the developer is unable to sell the property. These seized properties are under-construction buildings, ie 18 buildings at Sangharsh Nagar in Kurla. The title on their property card will not be cleared until the property tax is cleared and the goods on property will be subsequently auctioned.”

HT was the first to report the issue on January 18, when the first attachment notice was served to DBS Realty and other leading companies under Section 203 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.

The civic assessment and collection department has set a tax-collection target of ₹6,200 crore for the financial year 2024-25. In view of this, action is underway at various levels. Taxes amounting to ₹4,823 crore have been collected between May 26, 2024 and February 12, 2025. The remaining tax collection of ₹1,377 crore will have to be done by March 31, 2025.

Despite several attempts, HT was unable to contact DBS Realty.