18-year-old girl dies by suicide after brother scolds her in Dombivli

An 18-year-old girl died by suicide in Dombivli after her brother removed the SIM card from her mobile and scolded her for using it often and not listening to her parents; the incident occurred at Shelar Naka area of Dombivli on Thursday evening
Updated on May 20, 2022 08:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dombivli

The incident occurred at Shelar Naka area of Dombivli on Thursday evening. The police informed that her 22-year-old brother used to scold her often for the past few months as she was glued to the phone day and night.

On Thursday, while he was having lunch with her, she was on her phone and did not talk to him. She also knocked a glass of water off the table. This enraged her brother who removed the SIM card before going for work.

An officer from Dombivli police station said, “The brother returned home at around 5pm on Thursday and found the door locked. He knocked it several times but the girl did not open. He peeped inside from the exhaust fan gap and found her hanging by a rod on the ceiling. He called the police and took her to the hospital. She was, however, declared dead on admission.”

