18-year-old girl dies by suicide after brother scolds her in Dombivli
An 18-year-old girl died by suicide in Dombivli after her brother removed the SIM card from her mobile and scolded her for using it often and not listening to her parents.
The incident occurred at Shelar Naka area of Dombivli on Thursday evening. The police informed that her 22-year-old brother used to scold her often for the past few months as she was glued to the phone day and night.
On Thursday, while he was having lunch with her, she was on her phone and did not talk to him. She also knocked a glass of water off the table. This enraged her brother who removed the SIM card before going for work.
An officer from Dombivli police station said, “The brother returned home at around 5pm on Thursday and found the door locked. He knocked it several times but the girl did not open. He peeped inside from the exhaust fan gap and found her hanging by a rod on the ceiling. He called the police and took her to the hospital. She was, however, declared dead on admission.”
3 arrested for robbing Railway officer at knifepoint in Kalyan
A railway officer attached to Bandra office was looted by three people who threatened The officer, Chandrakant Karande, 40 at knifepoint at Kalyan railway station at 2am on Thursday. The Kalyan Government Railway Police arrested the accused and recovered the mobile and cash. The three arrested are identified as Rahul Pawar, Rahul Horole and Datta Mandalik, all in the 20-25 years age group.
Worli fishers warn BMC, say will disrupt construction of Coastal Road-Sea Link interchange
Mumbai Protesting fisherfolk from Worli Koliwada have cautioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation that they will continue to disrupt the construction of an interchange between the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, as the civic body has refused to accept its demands for a redesign.
Motorists on Sion-Panvel Highway stuck for hours as dumper goes off road on Vashi bridge
Thousands of motorists were stuck on the Mumbai and Pune lanes of the Sion-Panvel Highway in Navi Mumbai for hours after a dumper carrying rubble climbed on the divider of Vashi bridge on Friday morning. The highway experienced a six-hour long traffic jam which was cleared only by afternoon. The traffic jam was reportedly right from Nerul to Vashi flyover. A Nerul resident, Jovita D'Souza, faced a similar problem.
Mandir-masjid issues being raked up for 2024 elections: Saamana
Mumbai Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said on Friday that as the 2024 general elections were nearing, the issues around temples and mosques were being raked up. Cautioning the political class, the editorial said that such communal tension can lead to a Sri Lanka-like situation in the country. The editorial further claimed that the issue of Eidgah in Mathura and Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi should be resolved without any riots or communal tension.
Viewing point for migratory birds to be developed in Nerul
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is contemplating to develop designated viewing point for migratory birds, especially flamingoes, arriving at the mudflats in TS Chanakya, Nerul. The decision to demarcate specific viewing areas is primarily due to the risks enthusiastic bird watchers were taking in order to capture the best shots of the birds. The civic administration is now considering designated viewing points at specific locations to prevent any future mishaps.
