19 international passengers, 6 contacts test positive

Mumbai/Kalyan A total of 19 international travellers and six of the contacts tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai, according to information from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This has taken the total suspected Omicron cases in Mumbai to 24.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of the civic public health department said, “All patients have been shifted to hospitals, and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.”

Two of the close contacts of the Nigeria returnee from Kalyan tested positive for Covid as well on Sunday. As per the health department of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), a total of 100 people have been tracked, traced and tested.

Till December 4, a total of 4,227 international passengers from high-risk countries have arrived in Mumbai, BMC said. As per the Maharashtra government order of December 2, all people who are coming from these countries, or have travel history to these countries within the past two weeks, have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine of seven days upon arrival in Mumbai.

On Saturday, a 33-year old resident of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC), who returned from South Africa and came to Mumbai via Delhi, tested positive for Omicron.

A senior civic official from KDMC said, “This patient is completely asymptomatic. He is in a Covid care facility for observation. On Tuesday, he will complete 14 days since his test result and an RT-PCR test will be done again. If found negative, the person can return home. All his family members were tested for Covid and they tested negative. They have to self monitor their health for symptoms.”