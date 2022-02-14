1,965 suggestions, objections raised on TMC draft ward delimitation

More than 1,965 suggestions and objections were received on the draft ward delimitation published by the Thane Municipal Corporation till Monday evening.

On the last day of submitting suggestions and objections, which was on Monday, 1,607 suggestions/ objections were raised. The work of counting the suggestions and objections from each ward was still going on at the time of going to the press. TMC sources claimed that most of these suggestions and objections are over the ward boundaries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maruti Khodke, Public Relation Officer of TMC, said, “We had received 358 suggestions and objections till February 13. However, on Monday, the last day, 1,607 suggestions and objections were filed from different wards. In total, 1965 suggestions and objections were received.”

Last week, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) publicly accused each other of changing the ward boundaries before being publicised for their benefit.

An officer from TMC said, “Most of the objections are duplicated with signatures of different residents. While many have pointed out problems with the drawing of boundaries, wherein half of a building premises is in a different ward or there are changes compared to their earlier wards. Some have also taken the reference of the voter’s list to raise objections on the ward demarcations.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A few corporators, through their party workers, have raised objections over the divide in their vote bank as the population from their ward is included in the neighbouring ward.

One of the residents who filed an objection from Balkum said, “There has been a lot of confusion in ward No. 3, 4 and 9. One society is divided into two different wards, while a gate of another society is considered in a separate ward.”

The hearing on all the suggestions and objections will be conducted on February 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON