19-year-old kills minor cousin by spiking his drink over petty issue in Mumbai

A 19-year-old man from Govandi was arrested on July 4 for allegedly poisoning and killing his 16-year-old nephew over a petty issue. The police said the accused spiked his nephew’s carbonated drink and claimed to have drunk the beverage too, but had only sipped a small quantity. The police did not identify the accused or the deceased. The police said the accused spiked his nephew’s carbonated drink and claimed to have drunk the beverage too, but had only sipped a small quantity. (Getty Images)

The police said that the accused was angry after the minor had begun avoiding him and he had been asked to stay away from the deceased by the minor’s father. He then allegedly bought a fumigant used to eliminate pests in grains and mixed it into his nephew’s carbonated drink.

According to the police, the accused, a Shivaji nagar resident, stayed close to his cousin, who lived with his 15-year-old daughter and 16-year old son.

The police said that the victim had gone missing since the morning of June 29. The next day, the accused called the victim’s father and told him that the boy had drunk a carbonated drink, vomited, and fallen asleep at his house. The police said that a local doctor was then called, and he declared the victim dead, adding that the death looked suspicious.

The Shivaji Nagar police registered an accidental death report but as senior police inspector Anagha Satavase probed into the matter a friend of the victim told her that he would look scared and agitated whenever the accused called.

The deceased’s friend, wanting to remain anonymous, said that he saw the boy and the accused leave together in an auto after the boy was feeling unwell. Investigations revealed that the victim’s parents had told him to stay away from the accused after he had once taken the boy to Nagpur without informing his parents.

The police have booked the accused under sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).