1st merit list for UG medical admission withdrawn, revised later leaving many aspirants out

Mumbai Hours after the state common entrance test (CET) cell released the first seat allotment list for admissions to undergraduate (UG) medical and dental aspirants on Monday, it had to be withdrawn to fix an error as students from the general category were allotted seats from the minority quota.

The error was corrected and a revised list was released on Tuesday. However, students have raised objections as the seat allotment of nearly 43 students had to be changed. For a few unlucky students, whose names appeared on the first merit list, this change meant their names are now nowhere to be found and they will have to wait for a second list.

“Due to a technical error during the preparation of first-round selection list, thirteen non-minority candidates were selected for a minority institution. This has been corrected in the “Revised 1st round selection list” published on February 1,” stated a notification released by the state CET cell on Tuesday. The revised list does not reflect the names of all students that were published in the first list.

“My name had appeared in the list and I was all set to book a demand draft in order to pay my fees when suddenly the list was withdrawn. My name didn’t appear in the revised list, which means I’ll either have to opt for a seat in a deemed institute in the all India round or hope and pray that my name appears in a state government or private medical institute in the second allotment list. Either way, I feel cheated,” said a student, on condition of anonymity.

While this was one part of the issue, parents and students have also raised objections to the CET cell’s decision to not allot at least 650 seats across private medical colleges and 20 in government medical colleges (GMC) in the first seat allotment list.

Instead of 4,550 seats in GMCs, 4,530 have been allotted, whereas 2,070 seats in private medical colleges were allotted as opposed to the 2,720 available.. These seats belong to institutes like Terna Medical College in Navi Mumbai, Tasgaonkar Medical College in Karjat and ACPM Medical College in Dhule, where not a single student has been allotted a seat. Other private medical institutes, where 50 additional seats were approved for the current academic year too, have not been included in the first seat allotment list.

“Newly approved institutes or additional seats approved in existing institutes need approval from three authorities—the National Medical Commission (NMC), the course governing council and the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS). In the case of these 670 seats, the MUHS approval for the same is still pending and we cannot allot such seats unless the approval comes through,” said a senior official from the state CET cell.

However, parents and students refused to accept such reasoning and questioned the admission authority’s decision to include such seats in the approved seat matrix for the 2021-22 academic year, knowing that the approvals were still pending.

“Students filled their preference lists as per the seat matrix provided by the CET cell, and now the cell says approvals for 650 seats from the seat matrix is pending. What happens to students who have not opted for all-India rounds in hope of these seats? Will the CET cell take responsibility for such candidates?” asked Sudha Shenoy, an activist fighting for the rights of medical aspirants.

Students whose names have appeared in the first seat allotment list have time until the next few days to confirm their seats and the schedule for the second seat allotment list will be released by the CET cell soon.

