2 arrested for bid to extort businessman
Mumbai: The police has arrested two men for assaulting a Kandivali-based businessman and extorting ₹10 lakh by threatening to file a rape case against him with the help of their female accomplice.
According to the police, the 47-year-old victim who resides in Siddharth Nagar at Kandivali west was acquainted with one of the accused, Irfan Ramzaan Shaikh, through his business transactions.
On Tuesday, Shaikh invited the businessman to a five-star hotel in Andheri east to watch a cricket match. At 10.30 pm after the complainant reached the hotel room, he found Shaikh in the room along with a woman who was introduced to him as Pooja.
The three had dinner in the hotel room and watched the match. However, after the match ended, Shaikh left the room for some work leaving the 47-year-old with Pooja.
The businessman in his statement to the police said that as he was watching television when Pooja came close to him and as he was trying to stop her, Shaikh and his accomplice Parag Arun Bhui barged in and started accusing the businessman of raping Pooja. As the victim denied, Shaikh and Bhui assaulted him and demanded ₹10 lakh from him.
When the complainant refused to pay them, Shaikh threatened to approach the police with Pooja and lodge a rape case against him. Shaikh and his accomplices then left the room leaving the businessman there. On Wednesday at 11 am he left the hotel and approached the Sahar police and reported the incident.
Sanjay Govilkar, senior police inspector of Sahar police station said that they have registered a case against Shaikh and two of his accomplices for assault and extortion. “We have arrested Shaikh and Bhui and are now on a lookout for his female accomplice,” said Govilkar.
-
Underground tanks used to store hooch discovered in SGNP
Mumbai: The forest department on Friday uncovered at least four large underground tanks that were being used to store illicit liquor amid various encroachments from inside the boundary of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), a protected area. The forest department had previously run into conflicts with encroachers in the region. A few days before that, a forest guard had also been beaten up in the nearby Filterpada settlement.
-
Shivraj Puri, the prime accused in ₹400-crore major fraud no more
Gurugram: Shiv Raj Puri, the 46-year-old alleged mastermind behind the ₹400 crore Citibank fraud of 2010, died on Thursday morning undergoing tuberculosis (TB) treatment in Delhi. Puri was lodged in Bhondsi jail from November 15, 2020, for other cases of fraud. Puri worked as relationship manager at Citibank, in DLF Phase 2. In his early 30s, Puri started siphoning money, the frequency of which increased after 2009. People fell prey and started investing.
-
Delhi govt hikes DA for daily wage workers by ₹500 a month
Providing relief to the economically weaker sections currently reeling under high inflation, the Delhi government on Friday raised the dearness allowance (DA) for daily wave workers which will effectively increase the minimum wage in the national capital by ₹500 per month. The wages for semi-skilled labourers have been increased from ₹17,693 to ₹18,187 a month, and that of skilled labourers from ₹19,473 to ₹20,019 a month.
-
Maharashtra reports over 300 Covid-19 cases for third day in a row
Mumbai: The state's caseload continues to rise with the addition of 311 Covid-19 infections on Friday. This is the third consecutive day when the state has reported more than 300 cases which pushed the overall tally to 7,879,843. The active caseload in the state is steadily surging and presently stands at 1,761 after 270 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. A marginal spurt in daily cases started in the state last month.
-
Ludhiana MC to approve projects keeping available funds in mind: Mayor Balkar Sandhu
The municipal corporation during a meeting with finance and contracts committee (F&CC) of MC, at mayor Balkar Sandhu's camp office near Rose Garden on Friday evening, has decided to approve projects keeping available funds in mind. Over 300 resolutions regarding the development works were tabled during the meeting. Mayor directed MC additional commissioners Aaditya Dachawal and Rishipal Singh to prioritise the development works and make a list of the same before the next F&CC meet.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics