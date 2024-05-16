2 cops among 6 arrested for robbing Cafe Mysore owner

Mumbai: Sion police have arrested six people who posed as police personnel and fled with ₹ 25 lakh cash from the Sion house of Cafe Mysore owner, Naresh Nayak. The police said the brain behind the crime was the hotelier’s ex-manager who was sacked by the owner. The police said the former manager hatched a plan and took two police constables, one serving and one retired, to rob the hotel owner. They posed as crime branch officials and even used a police vehicle to create an impression that they were real police personnel. Naresh Nayak, owner of Cafe Mysore

“We have arrested Babasaheb Bhagwat, 50, a resident of Kurla West, Dinkar Salvi, 60, a resident of Nehru Nagar, Kurla East, Sagar Redekar, 42, resident of Parel, Vasant Naik, 52, resident of Sion, Shyam Gaikwad, 50, resident of Nagpada, and Niraj Khandagale, 34, resident of Govandi in this case. Naik used to work earlier in the hotel as the manager. But he was sacked by the complainant Naresh Nagesh Nayak, 44,” said a police officer.

Naik met Redekar who works as a driver and they hatched a conspiracy. Redekar took Gaikwad, who works as a real estate agent, into confidence.

Gaikwad then narrated the whole plan to Salvi who is a retired constable from the Mumbai police and used to work in the Motor Vehicles department. Salvi in turn convinced Bhagwat, a serving police constable who works in the Motor Vehicles department and is presently posted as a driver with a senior police officer, to participate in the crime.

“They had a tip-off that at least ₹17 crore was kept in the house of the owner of Cafe Mysore located. Naresh’s father is the co-founder of Cafe Mysore, a popular South Indian food joint in Matunga,” said the police officer.

The police said the accused used a police jeep to go to Nayak’s house that helped to convince the complainant that they were real policemen. They told the complainant who was alone at his home that they had information that black money meant for Lok Sabha polls was kept at his house and then searched the house and took away ₹ 25 lakh.

“They even asked Naresh to sign a document claiming that he didn’t have any complaint against them. They threatened the complainant to not complain about it or else he would face consequences. The money was from his hotel business, but Naresh got scared seeing police personnel suddenly in his house and so let them go,” said the police officer.

Nayak later approached a friend who brought him to the police station for guidance. After hearing his story, the Sion police registered a case under IPC sections 170 (personating a public servant), 420 (cheating), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the fake cops.

“Through CCTV footage we found a police jeep was used in the crime and traced the accused through it,” said the police officer. The accused told the Sion police they had wrong information about how much money was in Nayak’s house. “We are in the process of recovering the money. As they are real police and even had identity cards, the complainant got scared. Seeing them come in a police vehicle convinced him they were real,” said the police officer.

