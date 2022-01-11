2 die after consuming toddy in Dombivli, shop owner booked

Vishnu Nagar police, Dombivli, booked a toddy shop owner for culpable homicide not amounting to murder following the death of two men who consumed liquor made from sap of palm trees from his shop.

The deceased were identified as Sachin Padmukh, 27, and Swapnil Chalke, 32.

According to police, Chalke was working as a traffic warden with Dombivli traffic police but was on leave for the last two months due to health issues.

“Padmukh and Chalke both were residents of Kopar in Dombivli (W). On Monday evening, the two along with their friends went to the toddy shop near the railway tracks at Kopar village in Dombivli. At around 9pm on their way home, they suffered health issues. They were taken to a hospital and were declared dead there,” said a police officer.

The family of Padmukh had demanded action against the toddy shop owner.

The police have registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Vishnu Nagar police have detained the shop owner, Ravi Bhatni, and are further investigating the matter. As per the police, two others who were drinking with the deceased too had health issues but were discharged later and are stable.

“During investigation, it was found that the two died of over-consumption of toddy. Accordingly, we have registered a case against the toddy shop owner and have started the investigation. We are waiting for the medical report and accordingly further investigation will be carried out,” said senior police inspector, Pandarinath Bhalerao.

