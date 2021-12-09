2 doctors in Kalyan arrested for death of 18-month-old girl

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been filed against two doctors after a woman claimed that they prescribed a wrong medicine for her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter leading to her death in the month of July this year.

The woman tried to file a case against the doctors in July. However, police refused to file the case. The woman approached the Kalyan court, which has issued orders to Kolsewadi police on Wednesday to file a case against the two doctors under IPC Section 304. The police have also arrested the two.

The two doctors, Mohammed Ansari, 45, and S Alam, prescribed some medicines for the toddler when the mother took the baby to them for high fever and stomach ailment in July. Ansari prescribed the medicine on the prescription with the name of Alam in their Kolsewadi clinic.

The girl’s health deteriorated after she consumed the medicines the same night and died within some time. The mother tried to register a complaint against the doctors in July. However, after the police refused to take the case, she went to court. The Kalyan court, on Wednesday, asked the Kolsewadi police to file a case and arrest the two doctors.

Kolsewadi police officials said, “We have filed a case against two doctors on the complaint of Munni Sahani, mother of a one-and-half-year-old girl who died. We are taking experts’ help to solve these cases as due to medical terms we need some medical guidance. We have filed a case under IPC Section 304, Culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and the doctors have been arrested.”

They, however, refused to comment on why no case was registered by them in July itself when the mother first raised a complaint.