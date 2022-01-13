Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

2 killed as unidentified vehicle rams into auto rickshaw on Expressway

2 killed as unidentified vehicle rams into auto rickshaw on Expressway; with the Expressway being a No Entry for two-wheelers and three-wheelers, Khandeshwar police have registered cases against the deceased auto rickshaw driver for breaking the rule and entering the E’way
Two persons have been killed as unidentified vehicle rams into auto rickshaw on Expressway. (HT FILE)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 09:17 PM IST
ByRaina Shine, Navi Mumbai

Two persons were killed on Wednesday after an unidentified vehicle rammed onto an auto rickshaw on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The auto rickshaw driver and a passenger were killed in the accident. With the Expressway being a No Entry for two-wheelers and three-wheelers, Khandeshwar police have registered cases against the deceased auto rickshaw driver, who broke the rule and entered the road.

One of the deceased was identified as Appu Shekhappa Alur (53) of Sambhaji Nagar, Vile Parle, Mumbai. However, the second victim of the accident has not been identified yet.

“The rickshaw was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Mumbai Lane at a distance of about 1.5 km from Kalamboli Circle. Both died on the spot. Upon receiving information, we immediately rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the sub-district hospital in Panvel,” a police officer from Khandeshwar police station said.

The police are investigating the CCTV footage to understand from where the auto rickshaw has been hired to find the identification of the passenger who died in the accident.

