2 men die in car crash on Navi Mumbai’s Palm Beach road; 3rd is serious

Police said the 24-year-old man who driving the car was still unconscious and they were yet to establish precisely how the accident took place.
Navi Mumbai: Police said there

Updated on May 04, 2022 06:29 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar

NAVI MUMBAI: Two young men travelling in a car on Navi Mumbai’s Palm Beach road died after the vehicle crashed into road divider and then an electric pole well past Tuesday midnight, police said. A third person, Nitin Mathew, 24, who was at the wheels, was seriously injured.

Police said the accident took place at about 3.30am, about 200 metres from Akshar chowk. The vehicle, described by the police as a luxury car, appears to have been headed towards Vashi.

Inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade from the NRI Coastal police said Mathew, who was driving the car, appeared to have lost control of the vehicle moments before the accident. But he underlined that they were yet to establish the facts of the case since the location where the accident took place was not covered by CCTV cameras.

The two passengers who lost their lives in the accident were identified by the police as Shreyas Srinivas Thosar, 22, and Harshal. “The two sustained multiple injuries leading to the immediate death,” said Ghorpade.

Nitin Mathew is still unconscious, the police officer said, adding that the condition of the car suggested that the vehicle rammed the central verge and the electric pole at a high speed.

Close Story
