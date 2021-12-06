2 more Omicron variant cases reported in Maharashtra, this time from Mumbai

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Monday detected two more cases of Omicron, taking the tally to 10 now. The two new cases were found in Mumbai - the city’s first Omicron variant case - putting the state government and civic administration on alert.

India has reported 23 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant prompting state governments across the country to step up contact tracing of passengers from abroad in the recent past.

A 37-year-old man, who had come from Johannesburg, South Africa on November 25 tested positive for the Omicron variant along with his 36-year-old friend, who came from the USA on November 25. Both the patients have no symptoms and are admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, a statement from the state health department said. The infected persons had taken Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, the statement added.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is tracing both high-risk and low-risk contacts of the two infected persons. In all, five high-risk contacts and 315 low-risk contracts have been traced.

So far, 6,262 passengers have arrived from the “at-risk countries” and 28,437 passengers have landed from other countries at the international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

In all, the state has conducted RT-PCR tests of 6,989 passengers, and 11 samples have been sent for genomic sequencing. Additionally, field surveillance of all international passengers who have arrived since November 1 is underway. Through airport and field surveillance, 34 samples have been sent for genomic sequencing.

Maharashtra’s first Omicron case was found in Dombivali on Saturday, followed by seven cases confirmed in Pimpri-Chichwad and Pune on Sunday.