2 Navi civic school girls in line for State football team selection
Two girls studying in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) schools are hoping to get selected for the State Under-17 football team.
The two, Shivani Ramprasad Jaiswal, 16, of Airoli School, and Kajal Lakandar Saroj, 15, of Rabale School, have been selected by the Thane District Football Association (TDFA) to play in the selection matches to be held from May 11 to 19 to represent the State at the national championship.
The duo terms the development as life changing. Residing in a hilly region, Kajal requires to trek her way to school and spends her free time helping her mother in peeling bulk orders of garlic.
“It’s like a dream-come-true. I used to play football as a pastime with an NGO that works for the betterment of under-privileged children. I will try my best to make it to the State team,” said Kajal.
Endorsing similar thoughts is Shivani, who is undergoing training at Nashik. Seated on the bench observing the techniques used by other players, Shivani is extremely confident of making it to the State level.
“I play as a forward and I observe the way other forward players go about their game. My family is very happy that my efforts are yielding results,” said Shivani.
For NMMC, the selection of the girls is nothing less than an achievement. “We are really delighted that our very first initiative to train students to play football has succeeded,” said the deputy municipal commissioner (sports), Manojkumar Mahale.
NMMC began extensive training of the girls in its civic schools this year and had organised a premier league in March.
“It was during the league that 40 students were selected and were given training by TDFA. Among these 40 girls, Shivani and Kajal were found eligible to play for the State selection matches,” said NMMC sports officer, RH Gurav.
Hindustan Times, on February 11, had reported about the hardships the students undergo to pursue their passion to play sports. The administration is extremely hopeful of the girls making it to the State team. For the teachers, in particular, it is the opportunity to mould their respective careers.
“Our students are extremely talented but lack the opportunity to make it big in their careers. If these girls get selected and manage to make a mark, they will at least secure government jobs,” added sports teacher, Pradip Mastud.
