2 persons arrested for running fake call centre in Bhiwandi

Chitalsar police officials were searching a stolen mobile in a shop in Bhiwandi, when they found three SIM boxes, 195 SIM cards, a WiFi router, two UPS and one laptop, all amounting to 2.57 lakh; the two arrested have been booked for causing losses to the department of telecommunications by helping people to evade international calling charges through their fake call centre
Chitalsar police officials with the two arrested for running a fake call centre in Bhiwandi on Saturday. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 09:51 PM IST
Sajana Nambiar, Thane

The Chitalsar police in Thane have arrested two accused for running a fake call centre.

Chitalsar police officials were searching a stolen mobile in a shop at Ganesh building, New Tawre compound, Narpoli in Bhiwandi, when they found three SIM boxes (a device that uses the internet to route international calls through local numbers, helping the callers evade international calling charges), 195 SIM cards, a WiFi router, two UPS and one laptop all amounting to 2.57 lakh.

“A salesman was present at the shop and after digging deeper, we realised that the accused used the specific SIM box and a WiFi router to divert the international calls on Indian numbers that led to a revenue loss for the government. Following this, the two accused in this case were arrested and a case was registered at the Bhoiwada police station,” said an officer of Chitalsar police.

As per the police, they were booked for causing losses to the department of telecommunications by helping people to evade international calling charges.

    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

Saturday, January 15, 2022
