2 students from Mumbra taken from Ukraine to Romanian border, stuck without food, shelter

Two final year MBBS students from Mumbra are stuck at the Romanian border without food, water and shelter in minus-10 deg C temperature, claimed their family members.

While they were taken to the Romanian border from Ukraine by buses on February 24, they are staying on the road with hundreds of other students who are awaiting rescue by the Indian Embassy.

The two claimed to have dodged a missile that hit merely 300m away from them. Their families have sought help from the authorities to rescue the two – Sohaib Abrar Tanwar and Naushad Abdul Rashid – both 23-year-olds. The two called their families on Sunday morning but went out of contact after their mobiles ran out of battery.

The family claimed that most of the youngsters in the family are doctors and thus the two cousins also wanted to pursue medicine and sought admission to Ternopil National Medical University with an ambition to pursue education in Europe.

Nijammmudin Hussain Khan, 58, uncle of both the students, said, “They had heard that medical education is good in Ukraine at affordable rates. Thus, they had applied there. At 5 pm on February 24, they received a call from the Indian Embassy to leave the college and reach the Romanian border. There were many more Indian students and 20 buses were arranged to evacuate them.”

The bus drivers were locals and took different routes to reach the border safely. “The students witnessed a missile hitting merely 300m away on their way to the border. It took them three nights only to reach Romania and eight more hours to go further inside where they were with the security forces.”

The two contacted their family members and assured that though there was a long wait to leave the border, they would reach home safely.

Naushad’s brother, Sallauddin Khan, said, “My brothers told us that the temperatures were minus-10 degrees C and all of them were waiting on the roadside to be evacuated. They didn’t have enough food and took a sip of water every two hours and had no sleep for many days. They were not able to sleep due to the tension, while they also ran out of batteries. We all are praying for their best health and hope to see them back soon.”

The kin of most students who are stuck have contacted the Thane Collector’s office for the rescue. Rajesh Narvekar, Thane Collector, said, “We have not received the names of these two students and if the family approaches us immediately, we will send their details to the State Government to take the necessary steps.”