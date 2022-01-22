2 teenagers drown in Upvan police firing range in Thane

Two teenagers drowned in deep pits of water at the police firing range in the Upvan area of Thane on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said that five people have lost their lives at the spot in the last six months.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation, the incident was reported to them at around 3.34pm on Saturday. The RDMC received a phone call informing them about the mishap and the information was immediately relayed to all the concerned agencies. Within the hour, personnel with the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), as well as from the Thane Fire Brigade and the Vartak Nagar police station rushed to the spot.

“Bodies of both the victims were pulled out from the pits within an hour. Each pit is at least eight feet deep and has water collected in it,” RDMC chief, Santosh Kadam, said.

The deceased were identified as Gautam Valmiki (12) and his cousin brother Nishu Valmiki (15), both residents of the Rambaug area near the Upvan police firing range, where police personnel practice with their official firearms round the year. Officials said that they had entered the firing range to swim in the water-filled pits.

“For obvious reasons, the firing range is situated in a low-lying area, due to which water collects in several deep pits in the ground. The entire area is off limits to civilians, despite which people keep entering. This is the third such case we have seen at the same spot. Earlier, a man had entered the area under the influence of alcohol and drowned in one of the pits, and before that, two minors had drowned while swimming,” Kadam said.

The bodies have been handed over to the Vartak Nagar police, who are in the process of registering Accidental Death Reports (ADRs) in connection with the deaths, officials said.