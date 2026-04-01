MUMBAI: The Bombay high court has appointed an amicus curiae to assist it in connection with petitions filed by two women in their 50s, challenging the 50-year age restriction mandated for women undergoing reproductive procedures under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Act, 2021. The women are seeking permission to undergo treatment through ART to conceive a child through donor gametes. 2 women challenge 50-year age cap on ART treatment in HC

A division bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Abhay J Mantri held that the petitions had failed to provide any research or arguments to prove that they were medically fit and competent to undergo a pregnancy in their advanced age and give birth to children.

According to the petitions, the women, 53 and 55 years of age, sought a declaration of Section 21 (g) of the ART Act as “unconstitutional and ultra vires”, and urged the court to strike it down. The section establishes maximum age limits for accessing treatments like in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) in a bid to secure the health of a mother and child.

The advocate appearing for the women informed the court that the state government had put in a condition under Section 21 (g) of the 2021 Act that male sperm donors were permitted to donate sperm up to a maximum age limit of 55 years, while a woman could be a recipient of sperm only up to 50 years of age.

Both the women claimed to have been issued medical certificates by a gynaecologist, declaring them to be medically fit and capable of carrying a pregnancy to its full term and delivering a child.

However, the court on March 23 noted that the claims were not supported by any analytical data based on medical science and research. Therefore, it appointed senior advocate Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to assist the court in the matter and posted the hearing for further consideration on April 22.

Meanwhile, the petitioners’ advocate submitted that she would render full assistance to the amicus curiae and, if required, carry out amendments to incorporate appropriate pleadings upon proper research within three weeks.