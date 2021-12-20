20 dozen Devgad hapus reaches Navi Mumbai, next lot in 20 days

NAVI MUMBAI It may be the middle of winter but the first lot of Devgad Alphonso mangoes – five boxes containing a dozen mangoes each – has already reached the Navi Mumbai APMC market Monday morning.

“It’s a commendable job by the farmers who fought climatic conditions and global warming and managed to get the first fruit of the 2022 mango season in December 2021 itself. The mangoes were sold at Rs3,000 to Rs4,000 per dozen to Crawford market, Peddar road, Linking road, Juhu and Ghatkopar,” director of the fruit market and mango trader Sanjay Pansare said. The next lot is expected in 20 days. “From January onwards, the stock coming will increase,” Pansare added.

Farmer Arvind Walkhe, 65, from Kunkedhwar in Devgad who has been producing mangoes during this time since the last five years said, “Regular pesticide and fungicide spraying is what helps me get the fruit in the month of December for five years now. The trees start flowering in the month of July. In most cases when it started raining and flooding, farmers don’t step out for spraying. But I make sure to do it every two days. That helps me with the results too. Even when there is heavy flooding, I go for spraying. The sprays used are expensive and cost Rs5,000 to Rs6,000 per litre,” Arvind Walkhe said. His son Sitaram Walkhe, 36, also helps him with farming now.