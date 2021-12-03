2002 extortion case: Chhota Rajan discharged

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday discharged gangster Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan from a 2002 extortion case.

Additional sessions judge AT Wankhede passed the order.

According to the complaint filed by Virendra Jain, a businessman, some unidentified persons had demanded ₹25 lakhs from him and threatened him using the name of Chhota Rajan. The Mumbai Police had filed a charge-sheet in the matter against four people including Rajan, Bunty Pandey and Prince Singh.

When Rajan was deported back to India, the case was transferred to CBI in February 2018.

While the court was to frame charges in the matter, Rajan’s counsel, Tushar Khandhare moved an application citing lack of evidence against Rajan to frame charges and carry trial.

He had told the court that the CBI had not brought on record any new evidence, apart from what was submitted by the Mumbai Police, in its charge sheet. Based on the Mumbai Police’s evidence, the two accused were discharged by a court. “Pandey and Prince were already discharged in the case before Rajan’s deportation. Rajan has no direct role in the case. He had neither threatened the complainant nor called him. Only his name was used by the accused. However, they too were discharged in the matter. The CBI had even not filed a fresh charge-sheet in the case and had relied only on the Mumbai Police’s charge sheet,” Khandhare counsel of Rajan argued in the discharge plea.

Pradeep Gharat, special public prosecutor in the case, for the agency, had argued that Rajan’s name was used by the accused to extort money, which was enough to frame charges in the case. In the trial, other things can be decided. However, the court, acting on the discharge plea disposed of Rajan’s plea and discharged him from the case.

On 28th October, Rajan was acquitted of all charges in a 1983 attempt to murder case by the same court, in which he had attacked policemen in Chembur, due to no independent witness in the case.

Rajan has already been sentenced to life imprisonment in journalist J Dey shootout case.

After Rajan was deported from Bali in November 2015, the Centre, with the consent of the Maharashtra government, issued a notification transferring all cases against him to CBI.

Mumbai Police had listed 71 cases against Rajan, which were transferred to CBI on November 21, 2015. Of the 71 cases, CBI has already filed a closure report in 46 cases before the respective special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and magistrate courts set up to try the gangster. The cases which were closed the agency claimed were done as they were very old cases where it was impossible to trace witnesses and gather further evidence or get call details recorded. In some of the cases the complainant’s have died or are not traceable and the officers could not get any further evidence to put before the court.