20-year-old accused of theft, lynched by angry mob in Bhiwandi

Thane: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old man identified as Afroz Khan, was lynched by a mob in Bhiwandi on Tuesday afternoon for allegedly trying to steal a mobile phone from a home. The police said the deceased along with his cousin Irfan Khan (26) were involved in small thefts in Nai Basti, Bhiwandi. While Irfan fled the scene, Afroz was caught by the mob who killed him. Cops say that they did not discover any stolen items from the deceased.

Six people are arrested in connection with the crime, all of them according to the police are ‘well educated’ and from well-to-do families. Afroz is a resident of Dongripada in Bhiwandi.

According to cops, Around 3pm on Tuesday, Afroz and Irfan were seen climbing a house using a ladder trying to steal. The locals who caught Afroz, called his mother Shabana, 46, and told her that they had caught Afroz and told her to find Irfan. They threatened her to hand over Irfan or else they will not leave Afroz.

Afroz’s father approached the police, after which the mob claimed to have released him; however, the police found his body only on Wednesday morning, more than 12 hours after the incident. Senior police inspector, Chetan Kakde, Bhiwandi City police station, said, “While the family of deceased couldn’t take Irfan to them, fearing danger to his life, the residents assaulted Afroz to death. One of the residents saw Afroz climbing a ladder of a house and was in the window to steal a mobile phone. The resident started shouting and nabbed him, more people gathered and started hitting him. He was assaulted with different objects and had bruises and several injuries. Later the mob relieved Afroz but he couldn’t reach home and succumbed to death.”

A team was immediately formed and after investigation six people from Nai Basti were arrested in murder case of Afroz.

The boy’s father Afroz Shehzade Khan, 58, said, “I am poor but honest, I knew my son was on the wrong path but we were trying to reform him. On Tuesday, we got a call from an unknown number telling us about the theft committed by my son and Irfan. They asked to bring Irfan to them, I told them clearly, if my son had committed a crime take him to the police station, also I need to search Irfan and if I get him, I will take him to the police station and not bring to you.”

He added, “After two hours I again got a call and they told me that we will take out the kidney of my son if I will not bring Irfan. I repeated the same thing to them. But I was scared so I went to Irfan’s house. We decided to visit the police station and I informed the unknown caller about the same and asked them to leave my son but they refused. Later I contacted the number 100, gave them this unknown number and narrated the incident.”

After some time, he got a call from the police that the accused are leaving his son. “I was waiting till 9am but he didn’t return, so I called on that unknown number again when they told me that they left my son near some hotel. I was waiting for him but unfortunately, I got a call from the police that they had found his body.”