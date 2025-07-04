20-year-old drowns at sea at Kashid beach

NAVI MUMBAI: A 20-year-old student from Pune drowned in the sea on July 1, and the police recovered his body only 43 hours later in a search operation which included the use of thermal drones and helicopters to scan the area. The group got into the sea for a swim but misjudged the depth of the water, the strength of the waves and the current. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The deceased, Tanishk Malhotra, had come to Kashid on a day trip with his friends, Mark Milton, Varun Tiwari, and Punya Patil, all final-year undergraduate students from Pune. The group got into the sea for a swim but misjudged the depth of the water, the strength of the waves and the current. Their swim took a tragic turn when only three of them managed to return safely to the shore and Malhotra, pulled into the sea by the strong current, went missing.

Rescue efforts were launched immediately by the Murud Police, Coast Guard, local lifeguards, the Sahyadri Vanyajiv Rakshanartha Samajik Sanstha (SVRSS), a wildlife and disaster rescue organization, and other emergency services.

“Due to strong current the deceased’s body remained untraceable,” said the police, adding that they then began an aerial search with the Indian Coast Guard’s helicopter. “Initial efforts to locate the missing youth were unsuccessful,” said rescue personnel Sagar Dahimkar.

On July 3, the rescue party intensified their efforts and deployed advanced thermal drones along with the helicopter and finally located Malhotra around 7:45 am. His body was sent to Murud Rural Hospital for a post mortem and further procedures.

The police said that due to safety concerns the beach was closed during the monsoon, but tourists continue to defy warnings and venture into the water. This is the third death related to drowning reported in Raigad in two months, the police added.