20-year-old held for raping, killing 7-year-old boy

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Apr 04, 2025 07:52 AM IST

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening after locals spotted the body of the seven-year-old and informed the police. On receiving the post-mortem report, the Chunabhatti police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown persons on charges of rape, kidnapping and murder

MUMBAI: The Chunabhatti police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing a seven-year-old boy. Police said the accused spotted the boy loitering near Kurla East railway station and lured him with chocolates and other edibles. He then took the boy to an isolated spot near a graveyard, where he raped the child and killed him when he started screaming.

20-year-old held for raping, killing 7-year-old boy
20-year-old held for raping, killing 7-year-old boy

The accused, Mohammad Salman Alam Anath-ul-Haq, lives in Bhiwandi and works in a godown. He was in Kurla to meet a friend, said a police officer.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening after locals spotted the body of the seven-year-old and informed the police. On receiving the post-mortem report, the Chunabhatti police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown persons on charges of rape, kidnapping and murder.

CCTV footage later identified the accused, who was arrested on Wednesday night, said the officer. The victim was a resident of Dharavi.

Police said the CCTV footage showed the accused putting his hand on the boy’s shoulder and offering him something to eat. He guided the boy to a nearby isolated place, where he allegedly raped the child. When the boy resisted, the accused beat him and when he started screaming for help, he smashed his head on the ground and strangled him, said the police.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 20-year-old held for raping, killing 7-year-old boy
