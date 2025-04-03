20-year-old woman dies after jumping off 14-storey building in Matunga

Mumbai: A 20-year-old third-year B Com student ended her life by jumping off the terrace of her 14-storey residential building in Matunga on Tuesday night. The incident occurred in the presence of two friends, leaving them in shock. Her distress reportedly deepened after she saw him with another female student, which, according to police, contributed to her emotional turmoil. (Siam - stock.adobe.com)

According to the Matunga police, preliminary investigations suggest that the young woman was struggling with emotional distress linked to a one-sided love affair. Her personal diaries, recovered by the police, indicated she had been experiencing a prolonged low phase and had harboured suicidal thoughts.

Authorities were alerted after she jumped from the terrace, initially crashing into the window of a neighbouring building before landing in the parking area. “She was chatting with her two friends on the terrace when she suddenly took the drastic step. Before they could comprehend what was happening, she had already leapt,” said a police officer.

Her family was immediately informed, and she was rushed to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared her dead at around 11:40 pm.

Investigations revealed that she was a student at a South Mumbai college. She had reportedly developed feelings for a fellow student and had expressed them to him. However, the response was not favourable. Her distress reportedly deepened after she saw him with another female student, which, according to police, contributed to her emotional turmoil.

Her two friends, who frequently visited to console her, were present when the incident took place. While engaged in conversation with them, she abruptly jumped, leaving them in shock.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and have recorded the statement of her father, a businessman, who stated that he had no complaints against anyone. Statements from the two friends will also be recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.