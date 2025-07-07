21 held for trapping men on dating apps and defrauding them in Mumbai

A gang of 21 people -15 men and six women- have been arrested over the past five days for allegedly defrauding men after taking them on dates. The accused, with the help of hotel staff, produced fake bills and duped men, said a police officer. After the dinner date, the waiter presented a bill of ₹ 35,000 for the food and hookah that they had ordered, said a police officer.(Pixabay/Representative)

The 26-year-old complainant, who works in a loan recovery firm in Andheri, told the police that he matched with a woman named Disha Sharma on a dating app and went on a date with her to a hotel in Borivali. After their dinner, the waiter presented a bill of ₹35,000 for the food and hookah that they had ordered, said a police officer. The complainant was taken aback seeing such a high amount in the bill and called the police suspecting foul play.

The bill was then reduced to ₹30,000 after which, Sharma intervened and offered to split the bill and paid half the amount, said the officer.

The police said the complainant scanned a QR code shared by the waiter and paid ₹15,000. After reaching home, he realised that he had made the payment to a person named Mohammad Talib and not to the hotel. He suspected foul play and approached the police. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case of fraud under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act.

During the investigation, the police found out that Sharma, with the help of the hotel staff, defrauded the complainant. The police tracked Sharma’s mobile number and traced her location in a hotel in Digha area of Navi Mumbai. The police raided the hotel and arrested her on Thursday. On questioning her, the police learned that she was a part of a racket where the women of the gang trapped men on various dating apps, took them out on a date, presented fake bills with high amounts, and defrauded them with the help of the hotel staff. The police arrested 20 others including five women and 15 men over the next few days. The police said that the members of the gang hail from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and that they had come to Mumbai to defraud people.

“The women in the gang were befriending men on dating apps by creating fake profiles under the names of various women. Using these IDs, they would call the young men to different hotels, have food and defraud them by presenting fake bills,” said the officer.